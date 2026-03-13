<p>Mumbai: Commercial vehicle manufacturer,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka"> Tata Motor</a>s, has been entrusted with cumulative orders of more than 5,000 buses and bus chassis from multiple State Transport Undertakings (STUs) across India, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a>. </p><p>The company secured a significant share of these nationwide orders, reaffirming its position as India’s most preferred partner in mass‑mobility solutions. </p><p>Each tender was awarded through a competitive e‑bidding process under the Government’s procurement system, with deployments scheduled in phases, as agreed with the respective STUs.</p><p>These new orders, secured from MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation), GSRTC (Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation), NWKRTC (North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation), TGSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation), BSRTC (Bihar State Road Transport Corporation), RSRTC (Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation), KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation), Department of Road Transport (Haryana Roadways) and CTU (Chandigarh Transport Undertaking), highlight the company’s pivotal role in powering the next chapter of India’s mass mobility transformation.</p>.EKA Mobility, Chartered Speed win first contract to deploy 1,750 e-buses in Bengaluru.<p>Speaking on the collective order win, Anand S, Vice President and Head, Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd, said: “This recognition by multiple State Transport Undertakings reflects the deep trust placed in Tata Motors’ mobility solutions. Our buses are designed to deliver comfort, safety and long‑term reliability across varied terrains and duty cycles. With strong product engineering and a lifecycle support ecosystem built around customer uptime, we continue to enable STUs to serve millions of passengers every day. These cumulative orders strengthen our position as the country’s preferred mobility partner and reinforce our commitment to shaping India’s public transport of tomorrow.”</p><p>The cumulative orders spans a wide range of Tata Motors’ passenger mobility solutions including Tata Magna, Tata Cityride, Tata Starbus, Tata Starbus Prime, Tata LPO 1618, LPO 1622 and LPO 1822 variants. These buses and bus chassis are configured for intercity, long-haul and intracity operations. They are designed to deliver reliable performance, passenger comfort and efficient operating economics across varied duty cycles.</p><p>Tata Motors has commercial passenger vehicle portfolio, ranging from 9-seaters to 55-seaters across multiple powertrains, supports mass mobility requirements nationwide.</p>