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Tata Power partners with Databricks to build future-ready data & AI platform

A key highlight of this transformation is the adoption of Genie, Databricks' AI agent that lets any employee talk to their data and get trusted answers instantly.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:59 IST

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