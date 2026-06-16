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Tata says pollution control board drops scrutiny of Apple iPhone parts plant in Tamil Nadu

The plant that faced scrutiny is located in Hosur, 25 miles south of tech ⁠hub Bengaluru, and makes back panels and other components for iPhones.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 17:09 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 17:09 IST
Business NewsTamil NaduAppleiPhonepollution control board

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