Tata Steel to cease operations of coke ovens at Port Talbot plant in UK

New Delhi: Tata Steel on Monday said it has decided to cease operations of the coke ovens at the Port Talbot plant in the UK.

It will increase import of coke to offset the impact of the coke oven closures, Tata Steel said in a regulatory filing.

"As a further update on its operations in the UK, Tata Steel UK has decided to cease operations of the coke ovens at the Port Talbot plant, in Wales, following a deterioration of operational stability," the filing said.