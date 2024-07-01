Tata Steel workers in UK suspend strike action

London: Tata Steel workers in Britain have suspended a planned all-out strike and overtime ban after the company agreed to negotiations about future investment, the Unite trade union said on Monday.

Around 1,500 Tata Steel workers at Tata's Port Talbot and Llanwern sites were due to begin an indefinite strike from July 8 over the company's plans to close two blast furnaces and cut up to 2,800 jobs in Wales.