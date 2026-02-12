Tata Trusts partners with Maharashtra govt to focus on Vidarbha, Marathwada

<p>Mumbai: In a mega initiative, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> government and Tata Trusts formalised a series of strategic partnerships with the signing of multiple MoUs to support integrated development across the state, with a particular focus on Vidarbha and Marathwada. </p><p>This collaboration reinforces a long-standing partnership aimed at strengthening key social development outcomes and public systems.</p><p>The MoUs will enable focused support to government priorities in health, nutrition, water conservation and rural livelihoods through technology, digital innovation and last-mile connectivity. The objective is to strengthen the effective and sustainable delivery of key welfare schemes to communities.</p>.Competition Commission slaps Rs 27 crore fine on Intel Corp for unfair warranty policy.<p>Through agreements with six accredited hospitals, the MoUs also seek to extend financial assistance to underserved patients. </p><p>An MoU under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) aims to strengthen institutional support for vulnerable individuals facing critical health emergencies. </p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said: “Improving health, nutrition, water security and livelihoods for every family in our state remains a central priority of this government. These focused partnerships will help strengthen key public programmes and schemes so that the benefits of development reach people more effectively in areas of rural and urban Maharashtra. By leveraging Tata Trusts’ expertise alongside government systems, we will drive measurable impact and create income and climate resilience in our communities.”</p><p>The multi-thematic interventions are designed to strengthen reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health services; prevent stunting and address adolescent malnutrition; improve dietary diversity among vulnerable groups; conserve and manage water resources more sustainably; and advance climate-resilient agriculture and livestock development across rural Maharashtra.</p><p>“By partnering with the Government of Maharashtra, we aim to continue with our efforts to raise the quality of life of the communities we serve by enabling convergence across health, education, nutrition, livelihoods, water and sanitation programmes. Our endeavour has been to work with public systems, alongside government departments and communities, so that interventions are effective, sustainable and rooted in local realities,” said Noel Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts.</p><p>“Through this collaboration, our focus is on supporting the broader ecosystem of government programmes by integrating evidence, technology, and community-led implementation. By working closely with departments and local institutions, we aim to foster collaboration and develop models that are scalable, sustainable and respectful of the communities they serve”, said Siddharth Sharma, CEO, Tata Trusts.</p>