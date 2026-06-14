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Tata Trusts to hike philanthropic spending to Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal, CEO hits back at 'chaos' narrative

Recollecting how the Tata Trusts came into existence and its purpose, its CEO Siddharth Sharma wrote, "As the majority shareholders in Tata Sons, we deploy, year after year."
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 13:21 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 13:21 IST
Business NewscompaniesTata Trusts

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