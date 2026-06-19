Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Tata's iPhone parts factory in Tamil Nadu faces health probe after contamination complaints from farmers

The health investigation opens a new front in an environmental dispute that has become a ⁠test case for India's push to become a major manufacturing hub for Apple iPhones.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 09:19 IST
Business NewsTamil NaduAppleTata

Follow us on :

Follow Us