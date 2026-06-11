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TCS, Anthropic partner to scale enterprise AI; to equip 50,000 employees with Claude

Anthropic Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei noted that the partnership deepens the AI firm's commitment to India.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:53 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 07:53 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceTCScompaniesAnthropic

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