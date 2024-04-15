TCS counts on pricing increases to boost margins

There are mainly two types of pricing models for contracts with IT firms, the client is charged for the number of hours an employee is deployed on a particular project or pricing is linked to the milestones or outcomes achieved in a specific project.

Seksaria also said any price increases would be "structural" in nature and will be used as a medium- to long-term strategy. "You can't go to a customer and say, I'm increasing my prices from tomorrow," he added.

However, India's largest software services firm expects a 150-200 basis point decrease in its operating margin during the year as it announced annual salary increases effective in April, Seksaria said.

But an influx of new hires at the lower end of the organization and higher productivity should be supportive for margins, he said.

On Friday during its earnings conference, TCS said it plans to hire around 40,000 fresh college graduates in the ongoing fiscal year, similar to what it did in the preceding year.

The company also reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on weak client spending in North America.

However, the company said it is expecting a "better" fiscal 2025 on a robust deal pipeline including a record $13.2 billion worth of orders in the reporting quarter.