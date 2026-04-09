<p>Bengaluru: TCS' total employee headcount stood at 5,84,519 in FY26, down over 23,000 employees compared to previous fiscal. In FY25, its total employee headcount stood at 607,979.</p>.<p>For Q4FY26, its headcount increased by 2,356 employees. Last year, the company had reported layoffs of about 12,260. Analysts said aggregate net hiring at the industry level has been weak since FY22, mainly due to the prolonged moderation in demand outlook.</p>.<p>The company will also implement an annual salary increase across all grades effective April 1. "In Q4, we continued to invest in a future‑ready workforce with strong additions across experienced talent and campus hires. Building an AI‑first culture and equipping our people with AI‑ready skills remained a key priority in FY26 and will continue into FY27, as we align closely with our customers’ evolving needs," Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, TCS, said.</p>.Nava raises $22 million in Series A funding; to build Asia’s full-stack AI cloud.<p>Top performers will be receiving double digit hikes. In September last year, the company gave increments to 80 per cent of its employees. Top executives of the company mentioned that they have enough deal momentum and demand that they could handle increased wage costs.</p>.<p>He also mentioned that all employees and their families in West Asia are safe and that they are in constant touch with them, providing the necessary support.</p>.<p>"We are focused on building a future-ready organisation by strategically hiring both fresh graduates and experienced professionals. Our recruitment efforts have been concentrated on individual expertise in AI, data enterprise solutions, software engineering, cloud cyber security and digital engineering. In FY26, we also hired over 750 employees with deep advisory and consulting expertise," Kunnumal said.</p>