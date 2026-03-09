<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday (March 9) launched its seventh Gemini Experience Centre (GEC) at its Innovation Hub in Troy, Michigan. </p><p>Established in partnership with Google Cloud, the newest GEC focuses on developing cutting-edge Physical AI solutions tailored for the manufacturing sector.</p>.TCS not afraid of AI, fine with revenue 'cannibalisation' as well: CEO Krithivasan.<p>The new centre marks a significant step in the global expansion of TCS’ Gemini Experience Centres. By the end of 2026, TCS and Google Cloud will have a total of 13 GECs worldwide, with six additional centres set to launch this year. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, these centres will play a critical role in helping enterprises move from isolated AI pilots to scalable, production-ready transformation programmes.<br><br>The Physical AI GEC for Manufacturing in Troy will enable global manufacturers to explore, test, and scale Physical AI use cases for safety, quality, and operational efficiency with intelligence at the core. The centre features the TCS Physical AI Blueprint, an end-to-end framework that integrates AI-powered quadruped and humanoid robotics with advanced sensing, edge intelligence, and secure cloud orchestration to deliver real-time operational insight and autonomous decision support. The key use cases include autonomous patrolling and surveillance, environmental anomaly detection, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) compliance monitoring, intelligent quality inspection, progress mapping, and predictive equipment health monitoring.<br><br>Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing, TCS, said, “With the launch, we are enabling manufacturers to extend visibility and decision-making into environments that are difficult, risky, or inefficient for humans to access. Designed with a human-in-the-loop approach, Physical AI operates alongside the workforce, strengthening safety and resilience. The real impact is creating future-ready industrial environments that are safer, more adaptive, and continuously aware—at scale.”<br><br>So far, TCS has launched 6 GECs in Bengaluru, Chennai, New York, Riyadh, Singapore, and Sao Paulo. </p><p>These are part of the TCS Pace and innovation network, which connects startups, universities, and customers to the technological vanguard.</p>