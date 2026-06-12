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TCS launches India's first Oracle AI Data platform lab in Kolkata

Oracle India Head of Alliances and Channels Technology Arvind Mehra said the initiative would help customers convert data into business outcomes through AI-driven insights and intelligent automation.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsWest BengalKolkataArtificial IntelligenceTCScompaniesOracle

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