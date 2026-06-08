TCS launches new business unit to help firms build AI-native GCCs

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> on Monday announced the launch of its Global Value & Innovation Centres (GVIC) Business Unit to help enterprises establish AI-native GCCs and transform existing GCCs into a value- and innovation-led, operating model.<br><br>To lead this initiative, TCS has appointed Soumen Roy as Head of TCS GVIC. During his three decades of experience, Soumen has held several leadership roles across geographies and industries, and most recently was the Country Head for TCS Canada. Soumen will report to TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan.<br><br>GCCs are evolving from delivery hubs into strategic enterprise assets that own products, platforms, and business outcomes. As AI and digital technologies reshape enterprise priorities, they are expected to drive innovation, modernisation, and measurable value. With global investments in GCCs rising, TCS is launching this business unit with an end-to-end model for the AI era.</p>.TCS signs AI powered services transformation deal with Canada Life.<p><br><br>TCS said GVIC offers flexible services across the full lifecycle, enabling clients to move seamlessly from strategy and setup to scaled operations and AI-led transformation.<br><br>K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, “With TCS GVIC, we are bringing together TCS’ deep experience across the GCC lifecycle with our strengths in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">artificial intelligence</a>, engineering, talent, and operations to build high-impact, future-ready global centres that deliver sustained business value for clients.”<br><br>TCS is a partner to over 150 enterprises worldwide across industries, geographies, and GCC lifecycle stages.</p>