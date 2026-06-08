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TCS launches new business unit to help firms build AI-native GCCs

TCS said GVIC offers flexible services across the full lifecycle, enabling clients to move seamlessly from strategy and setup to scaled operations and AI-led transformation.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:52 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceTCS

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