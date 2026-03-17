<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/tcs-signs-up-with-tpg-for-rs-18000-crore-data-centre-play-pe-firm-commits-rs-8820-crore-3805059">Tata Consultancy Services</a> (TCS) on Tuesday launched a new enterprise platform designed to help organisations accelerate their journey from AI experimentation to production deployment powered by NVIDIA. By leveraging predictive analytics, generative AI, computer vision, and agentic and Physical AI blueprints tailored for industry-specific processes, TCS and NVIDIA will help enterprises achieve higher levels of autonomy across their enterprise workflows.</p><p>TCS Rapid Outcome AI enables organisations across sectors such as manufacturing, telecommunications, banking, retail, life sciences, and engineering services to run AI applications at scale. These applications help automate decisions, increase operational visibility, reduce manual interventions, and improve productivity across enterprise processes and operational environments, TCS said.</p><p>John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA, said, “AI is transforming how enterprises operate across industries—from manufacturing and telecom to banking and retail. The combination of TCS Rapid Outcome AI integrated with the full-stack NVIDIA AI platform, alongside TCS’ deep industry expertise, enables organisations to accelerate the development and deployment of AI applications that deliver new levels of automation and tangible business outcomes.”</p>.TCS launches Gemini Experience Centre in US.<p>Amit Kapur, Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer, TCS, said, “TCS Rapid Outcome AI combines our contextual knowledge of industry domains and NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure to drive business outcomes for our customers. The platform delivers operational intelligence and persona-based experience, driving AI at scale."</p><p>Through TCS’ dedicated NVIDIA Business Unit and joint go-to-market initiatives, the two companies will help global enterprises accelerate the deployment of sector-focused AI solutions.</p>