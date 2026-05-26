TCS launches SovereignSecure Cloud in Europe

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> (TCS) has launched SovereignSecure Cloud in Europe. This is designed specifically for governments, public sector enterprises, and regulated industries, and it combines sovereign cloud architecture with AI capabilities to enable sovereignty across data, operations and digital infrastructure.</p><p>In the European Union (EU), the offerings will enable enterprises to achieve digital autonomy, strengthen regulatory compliance and enhance security in an increasingly complex global environment without compromising on the speed, agility, and interoperability essential to modern businesses, TCS said.</p><p>The launch of TCS SovereignSecure Cloud in the EU builds on its successful rollout in India in 2025, followed by expansions into Kenya, East Africa and the Philippines.</p>.Ferrari bets on generational tech shift with Luce five-seat EV.<p>Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, Head of Europe, TCS, said, “European organisations are looking to strike a balance between addressing supply chain and sovereignty risks while ensuring leverage of frontier technologies to be globally competitive. TCS SovereignSecure Cloud solutions mark an important milestone for TCS in Europe, as our customers can now benefit from a pragmatic approach to cloud that ensures resilience and sovereignty that is contextualised to the enterprise.”</p><p>TCS is also introducing the TCS Sovereignty Consulting and Delivery Framework in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/european-union">EU</a>. This new TCS SovereignSecure Cloud offering leverages the company's strength in the European region, enabling organisations to innovate and grow with more flexibility. Operating in Europe for over 45 years, TCS has a diverse workforce operating from 58 offices across the region. </p>