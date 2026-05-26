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TCS launches SovereignSecure Cloud in Europe

The launch of TCS SovereignSecure Cloud in the EU builds on its successful rollout in India in 2025, followed by expansions into Kenya, East Africa and the Philippines.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:25 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:25 IST
Business NewsEuropeTata Consultancy Servicescompanies

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