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TCS Nashik incident: Nasscom says it is isolated in nature, does not reflect systemic pattern within industry

The industry operates under strict governance frameworks and unequivocal standards for employee safety, and workplace conduct, the IT industry body said.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 14:33 IST
Business NewsNashikTCScompaniesSexual harrasement

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