<p>Bengaluru: The country's top IT industry body <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nasscom">Nasscom</a> on Tuesday said any instance of misconduct or harassment is treated with the highest degree of seriousness, with organisations taking swift, decisive, and appropriate disciplinary action in line with established processes. </p><p>The company issued a statement with regards to the alleged sexual harassment incident at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a>' Nashik facility.</p><p>The IT industry body said any such incident is isolated in nature and does not reflect systemic patterns within the industry. </p><p>The Indian technology industry is built on a foundation of respect, dignity, and safety. The industry operates under strict governance frameworks and unequivocal standards for employee safety, and workplace conduct, it said.</p>.TCS Nashik sexual harassment case: Bank accounts of accused being scrutinised.<p>"Employee safety and well-being remain non-negotiable priorities, and the industry maintains zero tolerance for any form of inappropriate behaviour. Companies across the sector have stricter preventive and redressal mechanisms, backed by clearly defined codes of conduct and full compliance with statutory legal frameworks to ensure that concerns are addressed promptly, fairly, and with due sensitivity. Upholding safe, respectful, and accountable workplaces is fundamental to sustaining a trusted work environment at all levels," it added in the statement.</p><p>Recently, eight employees lodged complaints and claimed that senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them, and the human resources department turned a deaf ear to their complaints. Police have since arrested seven people and all accused employees have been suspended.</p><p>On Monday, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the Nashik incident is being treated with utmost seriousness and that the complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of TCS have been gravely concerning and anguishing. Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer at TCS, is leading the investigation.</p>