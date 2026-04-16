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TCS Nashik incident | Wipro says they review policies, execution on regular basis

Reacting to the Nashik incident, HR experts said companies should strengthen escalation pathways.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 15:44 IST
Business NewsSexual HarassmentNashikTCSWiproReligious conversioncompaniesPoSH

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