<p>Bengaluru: With the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services"> Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)</a> Nashik incident getting wider attention, particularly among the IT industry, companies are reviewing their policies regularly. </p><p>During Q4 earnings press conference, when <em>DH</em> asked whether Wipro will review or revisit its own policy frameworks and POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) audit, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Saurabh Govil said that the company has a very fair robust process of ombuds policy. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/posh">POSH</a> committee operates independently and reports to an independent audit committee.</p>.'Organised religious conversion has shaken conscience of citizens': Plea filed in Supreme Court over TCS Nashik case.<p>Wipro has established an independent Ombuds function consisting of a Chief Ombudsperson and full-time Ombudspersons. Govil said they are very confident of the company's robust process today and they review it regularly. "It's not because of this incident (TCS Nashik). We review it regularly," he said.</p><p>Govil also added that they review POSH compliance closely every quarter. </p><p>Reacting to the Nashik incident, HR experts said companies should strengthen escalation pathways. </p><p>"Preventive vigilance, such as periodic checks, early-warning mechanisms and continuous awareness initiatives, is equally important to ensure issues are identified and addressed before they escalate," Aditya Narayan Mishra, MD and CEO of CIEL HR, said.</p>