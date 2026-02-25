<p>Mumbai: Country's largest IT services company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">TCS</a> is "not afraid" of artificial intelligence and is also fine with revenue "cannibalisation" through the deployment of AI tools by its associates, a top official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>TCS is finding that senior level employees are slower in building AI-based solutions compared to the "proficient" younger staff, its Managing Director and Chief Executive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-krithivasan">K Krithivasan</a> said at the annual NTLF event here.</p>.<p>"We encourage our associates to go out (to the customers and use AI), even if it means cannibalising our revenues," Krithivasan said.</p>.<p>TCS is "insisting" that each of its over 6 lakh staffers are AI fluent, Krithivasan said, insisting that the company is not "afraid" of the new technology taking away livelihood.</p>.TCS, Tata Group partner with OpenAI to build AI infra and roll out joint solutions in market.<p>As part of the same efforts, the company has asked associates to explore how it can use <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> in projects, even if it means forgoing some part of revenues, he said. </p><p>Krithivasan said everybody wants to learn the new AI skills, and there is no case of creating incentives for them to learn.</p>.<p>However, as people climb up the hierarchy and become senior level employees, they tend to read a lot but do not build anything on it, Krithivasan said.</p>.<p>It is not about just giving a few prompts to a generational AI platform like ChatGPT, he said, adding that staffers have to get their hands dirty and build solutions using the AI tools.</p>.<p>He termed AI as a "civilizational shift", pointing out that it is democratized knowledge, which is solving problems which were unsolved for 60 years.</p>.<p>AI is becoming a board-level agenda now, wherein the chief information officers are being directed to scout for solutions, he said.</p>.TCS Q3 profit falls 14% on labour code impact; AI revenue jumps to $1.8 billion.<p>The new technology will increase productivity, but TCS also focuses on the benefits that can accrue to its customers while looking at the technologies.</p>.<p>Amid heightened concerns over governance around the use of AI, Krithivasan said TCS is looking at a situation where AI itself can govern AI by usage of multiple agents.</p>.<p>Speaking at the same event, Kotak Mahindra Bank's Chief Executive and Managing Director Ashok Vaswani said the private sector lender aspires to be a "fast follower" on the AI front and leave "the tech to technologists". </p>