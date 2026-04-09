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TCS Q4 net profit jumps 12.22% to Rs 13,718 crore

For the fiscal year 2025-26, its profit after tax inched up 1.35 per cent to Rs 49,210 crore, as against Rs 48,553 crore in FY25.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 11:57 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 11:57 IST
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