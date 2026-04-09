<p>Mumbai: Country's largest IT services company <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">TCS</a> on Thursday reported a 12.22 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit at Rs 13,718 crore.</p>.<p>The company had reported a net profit of Rs 12,224 crore in the January-March period year ago, and Rs 10,657 crore in the preceding December quarter.</p>.<p>For the fiscal year 2025-26, its profit after tax inched up 1.35 per cent to Rs 49,210 crore, as against Rs 48,553 crore in FY25.</p>.TCS Q3 profit falls 14% on labour code impact; AI revenue jumps to $1.8 billion.<p>In the reporting quarter, its revenue from operations jumped 9.64 per cent to Rs 70,698 crore from the Rs 64,479 crore in the year-ago period, while the same for the full fiscal jumped 4.58 per cent to Rs 2.67 lakh crore.</p>.<p>The company scrip closed 1.09 per cent up at Rs 2,587.75 a piece on the BSE on Thursday, as against a 1.20 per cent correction on the benchmark. </p>