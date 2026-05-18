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TCS rolls out 5% average salary hike, some employees report pay cuts

TCS asked its managers to classify at least 5 per cent of the workforce in Band D- the lowest performance category.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 14:18 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 14:18 IST
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