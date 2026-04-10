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TCS shares falls as rare annual revenue drop dulls quarterly earnings beat, deal wins

The stock ​was on track for its worst day in nearly a month and was set to snap a six-session gaining streak.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 06:35 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:35 IST
Business NewsTCSIT industrybusiness

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