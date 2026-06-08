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TCS signs AI powered services transformation deal with Canada Life

TCS said the programme aims to deliver high-quality, cost-effective, performance-driven IT services while helping Canada Life accelerate its technology strategy and achieve stronger business outcomes.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 15:33 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 15:33 IST
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