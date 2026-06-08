TCS signs AI powered services transformation deal with Canada Life

<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> (TCS) on Monday signed a multi-year transformation and managed services agreement with global life and pensions insurer Canada Life. </p><p>The partnership will support the modernisation of Canada Life’s IT infrastructure services across its European Businesses. The company did not disclose the financial details but said it is a multimillion-euro <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI</a>-powered services transformation deal.</p><p>As part of the agreement, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">TCS</a> will leverage its AI & digital capabilities to modernise and manage Canada Life’s data centres, core infrastructure, end-user computing, and software lifecycle management. </p><p>TCS said the programme aims to deliver high-quality, cost-effective, performance-driven IT services while helping Canada Life accelerate its technology strategy and achieve stronger business outcomes.</p><p>Caroline Dibbs, Chief Information & Transformation Officer, Europe, said, “Working with TCS marks the next stage of our journey to modernise the technology foundations that underpin our business, and it was important to choose a partner that understands our long-term vision and shares our commitment to people and innovation."</p>.TCS launches SovereignSecure Cloud in Europe.<p>As part of the agreement, TCS will build its talent across infrastructure services in the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and Germany. The company will invest in new learning, certification and career development opportunities.</p><p>Vinay Singhvi, Head, UK & Ireland, TCS, said, “By leveraging our deep domain expertise, we will help Canada Life achieve greater operational efficiency, enhance resilience, and create a more agile, responsive IT ecosystem to support their long-term growth.”</p><p>The IT services firm said it has a proven track record of enabling digital transformation for leading insurance, life, and pensions providers across the UK and Europe.</p><p>Working with Canada Life strengthens TCS’ position as a preferred transformation partner for the BFSI sector and reinforces TCS’ continued expansion in the UK and Ireland as a strategic hub for delivering high-value, end-to-end services while enhancing its capability to deliver a comprehensive range of services to insurance clients across the region.</p>