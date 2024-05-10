TCS suspends employee for reporting safety issue

He also stated that despite this policy, he will not be receiving any help either from the HR or from his manager because his relationships with them are poor.

"According to the TCS whistleblower policy no action can be taken against whistleblower but today I received a suspension notice. Some background: my HR and managers will not help me because of poor relations," he wrote on the post.

The post received a lot of support on the social media platform. One user said, "Make it clear that you intend to go to the top of the matrix and so each level that refuses to comply goes under the bus. As far as I know the top level in Tata Group is very serious about policies."

Another user said, "Go public, Tata is quite serious about policy. Go to the media outlets. Go to the top. Also keep all data, all mail communication for proof."

Another one shared a personal story: "Raise this issue with TCS ethics committee. They will definitely look into this. When I was in TCS ILP i remember there was an altercation between the faculty and one of the associate from our batch. The faculty told the associate that they will fail him in the finals and they did. He reported them to ethics committee and a team came to ILP center to investigate. The associate was later passed."