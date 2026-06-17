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TCS to take $70-million hit after US Supreme Court rejects appeal

Earlier, TCS had faced a legal setback when the Fifth Circuit upheld a $194.2 million damages award and ruled in favour of Computer Sciences Corporation in the trade secrets dispute
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 23:54 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 23:54 IST
United StatesBusiness NewsTCS

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