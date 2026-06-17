TCS to take $70-million hit after US Supreme Court rejects appeal

<p>Bengaluru: TCS will make a provision of an additional $70 million after the US Supreme Court rejected its appeal in a trade secrets case.</p>.<p>“The company has already provided $150 million in relation to this matter in the books of accounts in accordance with applicable accounting standards and will make necessary provision now for the incremental amount of $70 million towards damages, interest and legal cost, as a one-time exceptional expense, in Q1 FY2027,” TCS said in a filing. The US SC has denied TCS’ petition to review a lower court ruling in a lawsuit filed by Computer Sciences Corporation/DXC Technology Company.</p>.<p>Earlier, TCS had faced a legal setback when the Fifth Circuit upheld a $194.2 million damages award and ruled in favour of Computer Sciences Corporation in the trade secrets dispute, which had been contested for several years.</p>.<p>Recently, TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran predicted that over the next three years, the company will have as many AI agents as human employees.</p>