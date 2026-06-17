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TCS wins multi-year deal to transform Elopak’s IT operations

Under this partnership, TCS will be Elopak’s strategic IT partner, leading the transformation and management of its global IT through a process centric operating model.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:35 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:35 IST
Business NewsTCSIT

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