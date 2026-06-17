TCS wins multi-year deal to transform Elopak’s IT operations

<p>Bengaluru: IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a multi-year partnership with Elopak, a global supplier of paper-based packaging solutions, which is operating in over 40 countries and serving customers in more than 70 markets. </p><p>Under this partnership, TCS will be Elopak’s strategic IT partner, leading the transformation and management of its global IT through a process centric operating model. Leveraging its AI-first approach, TCS will deploy advanced analytics and automation capabilities, including its proprietary Cognix – an AI‑powered, future-ready service delivery suite of solutions built on its Machine First philosophy.</p><p>Merethe Johansen, CIO at Elopak, said, “Our partnership with TCS represents a significant step in advancing our digital ambitions and strengthening our global operations. By modernising our IT landscape and leveraging AI-driven capabilities, we aim to improve efficiency, enhance user experience and support our growth objectives as we move towards our 2030 vision driving above-market growth, and advancing our strategic priorities.”</p>.TCS to take $70-million hit after US Supreme Court rejects appeal.<p>Anupam Singhal, President - Manufacturing, TCS, said, “In an increasingly connected and intelligent business environment, enterprises need digital foundations that can continuously adapt and evolve. Through this partnership, we will help Elopak modernise its IT operations with AI, automation, and cloud, enabling greater agility, operational efficiency, and user experience across its global business."</p><p>Elopak’s strategic roadmap focuses on driving market growth, strengthening its leadership in paper-based packaging, and advancing sustainability by reducing reliance on plastics. The partnership with TCS will play a critical role in enabling these priorities by creating a robust digital backbone that supports innovation, responsiveness to evolving market demands, and enhanced customer engagement and service delivery, TCS said.</p><p>With a strong and growing footprint across the Nordics—including multiple offices and delivery centers in key markets such as Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland—TCS continues to invest in local talent and long-term partnerships. </p>