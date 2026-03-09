Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Tech Mahindra denies rumours of mass layoffs

The company has complied with and continues to comply with the relevant disclosure norms under the SEBI Listing Regulations, it said.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 15:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 15:48 IST
Business NewsTech Mahindra

Follow us on :

Follow Us