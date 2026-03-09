<p>Bengaluru: IT services company Tech Mahindra on Monday denied rumours about a significant reduction in its workforce. For a couple of days now, many posts have been circulating on social media platforms, claiming that Tech Mahindra was planning to reduce its workforce.</p><p>The company, in a BSE filing, said that it has received calls and has noted certain social media posts regarding a market rumour of a potential significant reduction in headcount.</p><p>"In view of the above speculation, the company, on its own accord, considers it necessary to clarify to the Stock Exchanges that no such proposal is under consideration and categorically denies any such market rumours. The company has complied with and continues to comply with the relevant disclosure norms under the SEBI Listing Regulations," it said in the filing. As of December 31, 2025, the company employs about 149,616 associates.</p><p>Meanwhile, the company on Monday announced a partnership with SCSK Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., the local subsidiary of SCSK in Asia, a major Japanese IT services and software company. The partnership aims to accelerate the global expansion of SCSK’s ADVENTURECluster—an advanced Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) solution and fast-track product development lifecycles for engineering organisations by streamlining the design and validation stages through cutting-edge CAE capabilities.</p>