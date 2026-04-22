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Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit jumps 16% to Rs 1,354 cr

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Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 16:14 IST
Business NewsTech Mahindra

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