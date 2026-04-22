Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit jumps 16% to Rs 1,354 cr

<p>Bengaluru: IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday posted a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,354 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared to Rs 1,167 crore in the year-ago period.</p><p>The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 15,076 crore for the fourth quarter, a 12.6 per cent increase compared to Rs 13,384 crore in the same quarter last year.</p><p>For the full fiscal year FY26, the company's revenue from operation stood at Rs 56,815.4 crore, a 7.2 per cent increase compared to Rs 52,988.3 crore in FY25.</p>.HCLTech Q4 net profit up 4% to Rs 4,488 crore.<p>The company's EBIT Margin stood at 13.8 per cent, up about 330 bps y-o-y and its new deal wins stood at $1,073 million, which is up 34.5 per cent y-o-y but down 2.1 per cent sequentially.</p><p>Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, “We are accelerating our transition to an AI-led organisation, embedding AI across services and expanding our capabilities to enhance value delivery for our clients. This is reflected in our highest deal wins in recent years including consecutive quarters exceeding $ 1 billion. We remain focused on scaling with discipline and are on track to delivering our FY27 commitments.”</p><p>The company's key deal wins include a multi-year AI-led transformation and outsourcing engagement with a major European telecommunications operator, spanning global customer support, quote-to-bill operations, and post-sales services. Agentic AI is embedded into the operating model via a proprietary orchestration platform to drive zero-touch operations, automation-led efficiency, and a joint go-to-market for AI-first services, the company said.</p><p>Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “FY26 marked the end of the Stabilisation Phase of our transformation journey, with margins expanding for the 10th consecutive quarter despite a challenging macro environment. In line with our disciplined capital allocation framework and commitment to our shareholders, we increased the dividend by over 13 per cent, taking total dividends declared for the year to Rs 51 per share, our highest ever.”</p><p>The record date for entitlement of final dividend, will be July 3, 2026.</p><p>The IT services firm's total headcount stood at 147,623, which is down 1,108 y-o-y and LTM IT attrition was at 12.1 per cent.</p><p>The company said it is gearing up for new challenges and opportunities in FY27. It delivered sustained margin growth, driven by strong operational execution from Project Fortius. The firm also said consulting and GenAI will remain significant areas of investment.</p><p>The company's Americas market grew 7.7 per cent y-o-y in Q4. As far as verticals are concerned, manufacturing saw 11.8 per cent y-o-y growth and BFSI 4.7 per cent in Q4.</p>