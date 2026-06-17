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Telegram CEO accuses Reliance of 'intentionally sabotaging access' to messaging platform outside India

Pavel Durov alleges that the disruptions appeared to be deliberate and claims that repeated warnings had gone unanswered.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 07:00 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 07:00 IST
India NewsInternetRelianceTelegramsabotagePavel Durov

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