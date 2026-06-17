Telegram CEO accuses Reliance of 'intentionally sabotaging access' to messaging platform outside India

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telegram">Telegram</a> founder and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pavel-durov">CEO Pavel Durov</a> has accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reliance">Reliance</a> Group of interfering with access to the messaging platform beyond India's borders, alleging that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telecom">telecom giant</a> is using <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/internet">internet</a> routing techniques to disrupt connectivity for users in multiple countries.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Durov claimed that Reliance was carrying out what he described as Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) hijacking, a practice that can alter the path internet traffic takes across networks. According to him, the issue has affected users outside India, including in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-arab-emirates">United Arab Emirates</a>.</p>.<p>"Indian telecom Reliance is sabotaging access to Telegram for millions of users OUTSIDE India (including the UAE) via a rogue method called BGP hijacking," Durov wrote.</p>.<p>BGP is a key component of the internet's infrastructure, helping direct data between networks around the world. Unauthorised route announcements are generally considered a serious concern by network security experts because they can divert traffic from its intended destination.</p>.<p>Durov alleged that the disruptions appeared to be deliberate and claimed that repeated warnings had gone unanswered.</p>.<p>"The sabotage seems intentional, as Reliance has ignored multiple reports," he said.</p>.<p>The Telegram chief also suggested a possible commercial motive behind the alleged actions, pointing to Reliance's ties with Meta, which owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.</p>.<p>"This may be part of a competitive war, as Reliance is partially owned by Meta — the company behind WhatsApp," Durov claimed.</p>.<p>Reliance had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.</p>.<p>However, Durov, in another post, shared "proof of the alleged sabotage" and posted a screenshot of Hurricane Electric Internet Services — a major global internet backbone company based in California, US, that helps move internet traffic between networks around the world.</p>.<p><strong>Telegram ban ahead of NEET re-exam</strong></p><p>The remarks come as Telegram faces heightened scrutiny in India over its alleged use by organised "cheating networks" involved in examination paper leaks.</p>.<p>Authorities on Tuesday issued orders temporarily restricting access to the platform until June 22. The NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination is scheduled for June 21.</p><p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-testing-agency">National Testing Agency (NTA)</a>, Telegram groups were allegedly being used by fraud networks attempting to circulate leaked exam material and coordinate cheating activities.</p>.<p>Officials also directed the platform to disable the editing of previously posted messages during the restriction period. The government said the measure was taken under provisions of India's IT laws and was intended to prevent the misuse of the platform after earlier efforts to remove objectionable content proved ineffective.</p>.Google removes Telegram app from Play Store on govt order, Apple may follow suit.<p>Durov criticised the restrictions, arguing that ordinary users were bearing the consequences of actions carried out by a small number of offenders.</p>.<p>"This punishes 150M+ ordinary Telegram users in India, not the insiders who leaked the exam materials," he wrote in a post on X.</p>.<p>He added that those responsible for leaking papers could simply migrate to alternative platforms, making broad restrictions ineffective.</p>.<p>Durov further claimed that he would not be surprised if Reliance and WhatsApp were involved in efforts to push for a Telegram ban in India, though he did not provide evidence to support the assertion.</p>.<p>He also urged network operators worldwide to reject unauthorised BGP announcements originating from Reliance's network, saying such measures were necessary to prevent route hijacking and ensure stable internet connectivity.</p>