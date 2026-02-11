<p>Bengaluru: Automation robotics firm Teradyne Robotics showcased its future projects in intelligent automation and its role in India’s manufacturing and intralogistics landscape, at 'ElevateX 2026' — which it hosted in Bengaluru on Tuesday.</p><p>Teradyne Robotics is focused on reducing engineering effort on factory floors and in the high-value manufacturing sectors, including automotive, F&B, FMCG, education, and logistics. With the aim of reducing laborious repeated tasks, the presentations focused on newer uses of AI in automation including object-labelling, detection and sorting, imitation learning and dextrous control. </p><p>“AI in automation is transforming robots from tools that simply execute tasks into intelligent collaborators that can perceive, learn, and adapt in dynamic environments. In India, we are witnessing a decisive shift from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption and how intelligent automation can become a strategic growth engine for established enterprises and the next generation of startups," James Davidson, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Teradyne Robotics, said speaking at ElevateX 2026.</p>.Reliance buys Southern Health Foods for Rs 156 crore.<p>"We are currently seeing the most reception in semiconductors and electric components manufacturing," Poi Toong Tang, VP Sales, APAC region, said.</p><p>Showcasing high‑demand applications, from palletising and welding to material transport, machine tending, and training, the demonstrations reflected how Teradyne Robotics enables ROI, deployment, and safe automation across high‑mix and high‑volume operations. </p><p>Speaking to DH, Davidson said, "We are specifically looking to grow talent in India and build an engineering team. Our focus will continue to be high-value manufacturing, because that right now justifies the ROI for investment." </p>