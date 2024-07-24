Tesla misses Wall Street targets as price cuts, incentives weigh

Tesla on Tuesday reported its lowest profit margin in more than five years and missed Wall Street earnings targets in the second quarter, as the electric vehicle maker cut prices to revive demand while it increased spending on AI projects.

Tesla recorded automotive gross margin excluding regulatory credits of 14.65 per cent in the second quarter, compared with estimates of 16.29 per cent, according to 20 analysts polled by Visible Alpha.

Tesla shares were down about 4 per cent in after-hours trading.

The results were a reminder of headwinds facing the company in its main auto business, even as CEO Elon Musk reoriented the carmaker to self-driving technology, helping Tesla stock recoup most of its losses this year.

The second quarter marked a tumultuous period for the EV maker, with Musk shelving development of an all-new cheaper car in favor of working on creating self-driving taxis. The company also laid off more than 10% of its employees in the face of slowing sales and rising competition.

Tesla said profit was also weighed down by an "increase in operating expenses largely driven by AI projects" and "restructuring charges."

It previously said it expected to "recognize in excess of $350 million of costs primarily related to employee termination expenses in the second quarter of 2024."