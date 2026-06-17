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Tesla opens first Experience Centre in Hyderabad, fifth in India

Tesla already operates Experience Centers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:56 IST
Business NewsHyderabadTesla

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