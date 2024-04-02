Tesla quarterly deliveries fall for the first time in nearly four years

The electric automaker's deliveries fell 8.5 per cent from a year ago. The last time it posted a sales fall was in the second quarter of 2020 when COVID-19 pandemic forced the automaker to shut down production.

The company said the drop in volumes was partially due to its efforts to prepare the Fremont factory in California to increase production of the updated Model 3 and shutdowns at its plant in Berlin as a result of shipping diversions caused by the Red Sea conflict.

Tesla has been facing intense competition in China from local players including market leader BYD - which overtook the US company as the largest EV maker in the fourth quarter - and new entrant Xiaomi.