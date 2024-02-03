Tesla woes get investors talking about its successor in 'Magnificent Seven'

"It's Magnificent 6," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds.

"Tesla has a lot of issues with competition from Chinese EV makers, price cuts, shrinking margins and even Musk said it himself that the Dojo supercomputer is a long shot."

"And if I were to put a seventh in there, it would be Broadcom, which is a leader in custom silicon and is facilitating the AI revolution."

Tesla's stock, which is down nearly 24 per cent so far this year, formed a "death cross" on Thursday, a sign interpreted by some traders as portending more losses. The death cross kicks in when the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day moving average.

Waning demand due to high borrowing costs and lower government subsidies, and price cuts across geographies are among challenges the EV pioneer is navigating.

Apple, the other laggard in the group, is down 2.94 per cent as of last close. Its shares fell 2.2 per cent on Friday after the company forecast a drop in iPhone sales and targeted overall revenue $6 billion below Wall Street expectations.

"What's changed now is that we flipped over the calendar to 2024 and this is the "show me" year where people are looking at companies' abilities not just to use AI, but to monetize AI, therefore, some of the shine has come off Apple," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth.

Meanwhile, mounting optimism around AI has lifted shares of Nvidia by 31per cent this year, Microsoft by about 9 per cent and pushed a popular gauge of US chipmakers to an all-time high.

Apple was dethroned by Microsoft as the world's most valuable company in January as investors were disappointed by the lack of AI-related plans in its business model and subdued China demand.

Meta soared 21per cent to a record high on Friday after its first dividend and Amazon.com jumped 6.6 per cent as it beat fourth-quarter revenue expectations.

The "Magnificent Seven" follows earlier investor phrases such as FANG, which initially was Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google, and then became FAANG to include Apple.

During the late 1990s tech boom, investors piled into the so-called "Four Horsemen," which were Cisco Systems, Intel, Dell Computer, and Microsoft.