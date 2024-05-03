The curious case of Boeing whistleblowers dying

Before Dean, another former Boeing employee-turned-whistleblower, 62-year-old John Barnett, was found dead in the US days after he gave evidence against the company's management.

The BBC had then revealed that in one of his interviews with the publication, Barnett had said regarding Boeing, "Under pressure workers deliberately fit sub-standard parts to aircraft on the production" and there are "serious problems with the oxygen system".

"In some cases, sub-standard parts had even been removed from scrap bins and fitted to planes that were being built to prevent delays on the production line," Barnett also told the publication.

Amid increased scrutiny of their operations, the recent claim by 32 people that the company had retaliated against some of them after they blew the whistle, according to an Al Jazeera report, is further concerning.

Documents accessed by Al Jazeera have now revealed that Barnett was appealing the dismissal of one of his complaints by OSHA at the time of his death with a higher authority.

What catches one's eye in this situation is the fact that such production issues are not new for the company. A Washington Post report from 2019 reveals that a Federal Aviation Authority auditor had found a subcontractor of the company forging certificates for cargo doors for a huge number of 777. The auditor had alleged that this was going on for years.

In another case, the company's workers would leave tools close to cables controlling the aircraft's movement, thus risking safety of the hundreds of passengers onboard. Some would also install wires improperly in 787s, the report revealed.

The FAA had then said that safety lapses by the company would be identified repeatedly, but they would not act on the same despite promising to do so.

An email written by Emily Hargrove, the agency's chief of staff, has revealed that the team that deals with its public affairs had been “asking that we review the decision back in 2017 to dismiss the case (Barnett's)”.

“Jesse [Lawder, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Public Affairs] indicated the reasoning was because there wasn’t evidence that there was a violation of the underlying laws. Can we get a summary of that decision. He also is asking how often cases are dismissed based on that rationale. They also are asking if we made any safety and health issue referrals to FAA out of this complaint,” Hargrove had also written in her mail.