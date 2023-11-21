The Tuesday Interview | Auto industry is not doing that particularly well: Maruti Suzuki chairman R C Bhargava

But was October not the “highest ever” month for the industry in terms of sales?

India is a growing market. So, by definition, everything will be the highest ever. But the growth is slow and if the lower end of the market - the entry-level cars or lower-priced cars which people moving up from two-wheelers and second-hand cars buy - does not grow then I do not believe we can have any growth in the car segment. It might take 2-3 years for the affordability factor to return when people’s incomes grow and car prices do not grow equally fast.

But long-term growth cannot be led by SUVs. Where is the base of customers who will switch to the Rs 15-20 lakh range of cars? There has to be stepwise growth - you can’t suddenly jump from a two-wheeler to a Rs 15 lakh car. So we cannot get a 10% growth unless all segments grow.