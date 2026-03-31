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This AI deal could change policing — Here’s what just happened

The project includes installation of GPU-powered servers and rollout of the “Blura Saga” platform, designed to track and analyze social media activity in real time.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:31 IST
Artificial Intelligencemachine learning

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