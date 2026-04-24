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This battery deal could change energy game

The deal covers Balance of System components on a CKD basis, excluding LFP cells, for the first phase of the battery project.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 08:47 IST

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