This battery deal could change energy game

<p>A major breakthrough in India’s clean energy push has emerged as a leading steel and power player moves decisively into battery storage manufacturing. The latest agreement focuses on securing key systems for a 5 MWh DC block under the first phase of a massive 20 GWh Battery Energy Storage System project in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. The development signals growing momentum in domestic energy storage capacity and could strengthen India’s renewable infrastructure ambitions.</p><p>Godawari Power & Ispat Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Limited (GNEPL), has entered into a supply agreement with China-based Shanghai Shenyi Roche Energy Technology Limited.</p><p>The deal covers Balance of System components on a CKD basis, excluding LFP cells, for the first phase of the battery project. The signed agreement was received on April 23, 2026.</p><p>The company said the partnership is expected to ensure a stable, reliable and cost-effective supply chain while maintaining product quality. Roche Energy specializes in battery energy storage design, manufacturing, material supply and lifecycle management, making the tie-up a key milestone for GNEPL’s battery manufacturing ambitions.</p>