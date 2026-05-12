This Bengaluru-based fashion retailer is heading for a mega IPO push

<p>India’s booming fashion retail market is about to see another major public issue, with a fast-growing apparel and lifestyle player planning to hit the stock market through a ₹70 lakh equity share offer. The company is looking to raise fresh capital while also providing an exit opportunity to an existing investor shareholder.</p><p>According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Gaurik Fashions Limited plans a fresh issue of up to 62 lakh equity shares along with an offer for sale of up to 8 lakh equity shares by Aries Opportunities Fund Limited. The company has proposed listing its shares on both the NSE and BSE.</p><p>Founded in 2017, the company operates from its registered office in New Delhi while maintaining a major corporate office in Bengaluru. The firm converted into a public limited company in December 2024 as part of its preparation for the IPO journey.</p><p>The IPO will follow the book-building route under SEBI regulations, with Credora Partners and Unistone Capital acting as the book running lead managers. The company may also explore a pre-IPO placement before filing the final red herring prospectus.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Please seek consultation of an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.</em></p>