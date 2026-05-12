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This Bengaluru-based fashion retailer is heading for a mega IPO push

The company has proposed listing its shares on both the NSE and BSE.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 07:43 IST

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