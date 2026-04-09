This breakthrough could quietly change India’s naval power game

<p>In a development that could significantly strengthen India’s underwater defence capabilities, a major milestone has been achieved in the indigenous production of advanced naval weaponry. The breakthrough comes after the successful completion of critical blast trials for specialised diver-carried explosive devices designed for strategic underwater operations.</p><p>Apollo Micro Systems Limited confirmed that these systems, commonly known as limpet mines, have been developed specifically for deployment by naval divers and are capable of operating across varying underwater depths. What makes this achievement particularly notable is that it positions India closer to self-reliance in a niche but crucial segment of defence technology.</p><p>The newly developed systems are part of a broader push toward building a complete spectrum of underwater mine solutions, ranging from shallow to deep-water applications. Experts say this could enhance operational flexibility and strengthen maritime security preparedness.</p><p>Beyond the immediate defence implications, the development signals growing domestic expertise in electronic warfare systems, an area traditionally dominated by global players. If scaled effectively, it could open doors to future exports and strategic collaborations.</p>