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This breakthrough could quietly change India’s naval power game

The newly developed systems are part of a broader push toward building a complete spectrum of underwater mine solutions, ranging from shallow to deep-water applications.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 08:59 IST

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