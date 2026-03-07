Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

This jewellery group eyes Rs. 350 crore fundraise, board clears capital hike

Alongside the proposed fundraise, the board also approved an increase in the company’s authorised share capital from ₹125 crore to ₹132 crore.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 09:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 09:58 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us