This jewellery group eyes Rs. 350 crore fundraise, board clears capital hike

<p>Motisons Jewellers Ltd is preparing for a major capital raise after its board approved plans to mobilise up to ₹350 crore through the issuance of equity shares or other convertible securities. The move signals the jewellery retailer’s plans to strengthen its balance sheet and fuel future expansion.</p><p>In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said the funds may be raised in one or more tranches through multiple routes including a public issue, preferential allotment, rights issue, private placement, or a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The exact structure and timing of the fundraising will be decided later, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.</p><p>Alongside the proposed fundraise, the board also approved an increase in the company’s authorised share capital from ₹125 crore to ₹132 crore. Following the revision, the company’s equity share capital will rise to ₹122 crore, comprising 122 crore equity shares of ₹1 each, while preference share capital will remain at ₹10 crore with 1 crore preference shares of ₹10 each. </p><p>Market participants will now closely watch how Motisons deploys the fresh capital to drive its next phase of growth.</p>.<p><em>(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)</em></p>