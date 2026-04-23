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This little-known stock just jumped 4%—Is a bigger rally about to begin?

Market watchers believe the rally may be linked to stronger sentiment in selective sectors, along with renewed demand for undervalued stocks.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 09:05 IST

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