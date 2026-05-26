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This midcap IT stock just landed a big UAE deal — Is a fresh rally loading?

The project is expected to replace fragmented legacy systems and create a centralized operational framework for the client.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:21 IST

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