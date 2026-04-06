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This new hotspot is quietly taking over Mumbai’s nightlife scene

Aesthetic interiors, thoughtfully designed menus, and a sense of exclusivity are becoming key drivers of footfall, especially among younger audiences.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:42 IST

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