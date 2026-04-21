This Rs 25 crore move could quietly reshape a steel giant’s shareholding

<p>In a move that has caught market watchers’ attention, a significant equity conversion worth over ₹25 crore has been executed, potentially altering the ownership dynamics of a leading steel player. The transaction involves the conversion of warrants into equity shares, signaling investor confidence and a deeper financial commitment.</p><p>Godawari Power & Ispat Limited confirmed that 13.61 lakh warrants have been converted into an equal number of equity shares after the investor paid the remaining 75% of the issue price. This conversion brought in approximately ₹25.08 crore, strengthening the company’s capital base.</p><p>The allotment was approved by the Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee on April 20, 2026. The shares were issued at a premium of ₹244 per share, reflecting a total issue price of ₹245 per warrant. This step is part of a larger preferential allotment plan announced earlier.</p><p>Post-conversion, the company’s paid-up equity capital has increased, while the investor’s stake has more than doubled. The newly issued shares will carry equal rights, including dividends and voting, though they remain subject to regulatory lock-in requirements.</p><p>The development hints at strategic positioning, and possibly bigger moves ahead.</p>