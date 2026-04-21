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This Rs 25 crore move could quietly reshape a steel giant’s shareholding

The allotment was approved by the Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee on April 20, 2026.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 08:00 IST

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