This Rs 50 crore move could quietly power India’s energy future

<p>In a strategic push toward the fast-evolving clean energy space, a major industrial player has deepened its commitment to battery storage infrastructure. The latest investment signals growing confidence in large-scale energy storage systems, which are expected to play a critical role in stabilising renewable power supply. With demand for grid reliability rising alongside renewable adoption, such moves are increasingly seen as long-term bets on India’s energy transition.</p><p>Godawari Power and Ispat Limited (GPIL) has infused ₹50 crore into its wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Limited, through a rights issue of 5 crore equity shares. This fresh allotment takes GPIL’s total investment in the subsidiary to ₹350 crore, reinforcing its full ownership and control.</p><p>The funds will be utilised to support capital expenditure and working capital needs for setting up a 20 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant in its first phase. The subsidiary, incorporated in June 2025, is still in its early stages and currently reports no turnover.</p><p>As India accelerates its clean energy ambitions, investments like these could define the backbone of future power infrastructure—quietly, but significantly reshaping how energy is stored and delivered.</p>