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This Rs 50 crore move could quietly power India’s energy future

The funds will be utilised to support capital expenditure and working capital needs for setting up a 20 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant in its first phase.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:40 IST

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