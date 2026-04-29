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This small-cap just unveiled an Africa plan that could change everything

The agreement also opens the door for joint ventures and special purpose vehicles for future projects.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 08:20 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 08:20 IST

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