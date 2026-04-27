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This small-cap stock just dropped a shocker after posting massive revenue jump

The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹12.63 crore for FY26 versus a profit of ₹9.83 crore last year.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 08:24 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 08:24 IST

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