This textile player’s silent power move could slash costs for 25 years

<p>In a strategic pivot that could significantly reshape its cost structure, a leading textile manufacturer has made a calculated entry into renewable energy sourcing. The move signals a growing trend among industrial players seeking long-term stability in power costs while aligning with sustainability goals. By tapping into wind and solar energy through a captive route, the company is positioning itself to hedge against rising electricity expenses and volatile energy markets.</p><p>Nandan Denim Limited has approved the acquisition of a 6.1% equity stake in a special purpose vehicle, Opera Vayu (Narmada) Private Limited, to procure renewable power. The investment, worth over ₹4 crore, will enable the company to source 4.3 MW of power from a hybrid wind-solar project.</p><p>The arrangement guarantees access to competitively priced green energy for 25 years, backed by a captive power framework. Additionally, the company will provide a bank guarantee to secure power billing obligations.</p><p>This move not only strengthens energy security but also underlines a broader shift towards cleaner, cost-efficient industrial operations in India.</p>