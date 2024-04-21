TikTok set to remove executive tasked with fending off US claims

TikTok is preparing to remove a key executive responsible for convincing the US government that the company was doing enough to stave off national security concerns about its connections to China, according to people familiar with the matter.

Erich Andersen, the US-based general counsel for TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance Ltd, has led years-long talks with the American government meant to show that the app was doing enough to prevent China from accessing US users’ data or influencing what they see on their feeds.